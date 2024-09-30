Stree 2 Crosses Rs 550 Cr At Box Office, Now Streaming On This OTT Platform

New Delhi: 'Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank', has made an impressive entrance in Bollywood, surpassing the Rs. 550 crore net mark at the box office since its release on August 15, 2024. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this horror-comedy has struck a chord with audiences, driven by the captivating performances of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, along with notable supporting roles from Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

In addition to its box office success, 'Stree 2' features an ensemble cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, who have all contributed to the film's acclaim. The film also includes cameo appearances from stars like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia, further enriching its appeal.

As fans eagerly anticipated its digital release, 'Stree 2' has officially made its debut on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can rent the film for ₹349, which provides 48 hours of access once they start watching. For those opting to wait, the film will be available for free streaming starting October 11, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra celebrations.

While the film is now accessible for home viewing, it continues to run in theaters, allowing audiences who missed its box office phenomenon a chance to experience the thrills from the comfort of their own homes. Made under the banner of Maddock Films, 'Stree 2' continues to resonate with fans and is poised to maintain its popularity as it transitions to the digital landscape.