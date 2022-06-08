हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Surya Sharma

Surya Sharma joins Karisma Kapoor, Helen in noir crime drama 'Brown'

''I have always wanted to play a cop, and that was one of the many reasons there was no saying no to ‘Brown’," says Surya Sharma.

Surya Sharma joins Karisma Kapoor, Helen in noir crime drama &#039;Brown&#039;

New Delhi: Abhinay Deo directed neo noir crime drama Brown boasts of stellar cast Karisma Kapoor, veteran actress Helen and the versatile Soni Razdan. Now the makers have roped in actor Surya Sharma too. He will play a never-seen-before avatar as he dons the role of a cop for the very first time.

Suya is elated to be part of the project. He shares, ''I have always wanted to play a cop, and that was one of the many reasons there was no saying no to ‘Brown’. Along with that, the chance to work with Abhinay sir and the likes of Helen ji, and Karisma was too good an opportunity to pass up. Filming on ‘Brown’ has been a great learning so far and I am excited to explore different shades of myself through my role as the cop.''

 

‘Brown’ is based on Abheek Barua's book, ‘City of Death’ and is produced by Zee Studios.

This year has been particularly fantastic for Zee Studios. It backed The Kashmir Files, which clocked great numbers at the box office. They also have record breaking numbers from their Punjabi and Marthi films.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Surya SharmaBrownKarisma KapoorHelenSoni Razdanabhinay deoZee Studios
Next
Story

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer finds love from global audience - Check fans' reactions!

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Desh Superfast: Nupur Sharma to appear before Mumbai Police on June 22