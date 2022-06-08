Surya Sharma joins Karisma Kapoor, Helen in noir crime drama 'Brown'

New Delhi: Abhinay Deo directed neo noir crime drama Brown boasts of stellar cast Karisma Kapoor, veteran actress Helen and the versatile Soni Razdan. Now the makers have roped in actor Surya Sharma too. He will play a never-seen-before avatar as he dons the role of a cop for the very first time.

Suya is elated to be part of the project. He shares, ''I have always wanted to play a cop, and that was one of the many reasons there was no saying no to ‘Brown’. Along with that, the chance to work with Abhinay sir and the likes of Helen ji, and Karisma was too good an opportunity to pass up. Filming on ‘Brown’ has been a great learning so far and I am excited to explore different shades of myself through my role as the cop.''

‘Brown’ is based on Abheek Barua's book, ‘City of Death’ and is produced by Zee Studios.

This year has been particularly fantastic for Zee Studios. It backed The Kashmir Files, which clocked great numbers at the box office. They also have record breaking numbers from their Punjabi and Marthi films.