Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' earns big at Box Office

Despite the competition from the fresh release 'Dream Girl', Chhichhore continues to earn the love of audiences across multiplex and single screens.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' earns big at Box Office

New Delhi: After Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath', Sushant Singh Rajput has once again tasted success with Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore'. The movie stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and presents a fun story a bunch of youth.

The actors have been lauded for their performance. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shares the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #Chhichhore continues to make big noise at the BO... Excellent trending in Weekend 3... Trends better [Weekend 3] than #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal, #GullyBoy and #Super30... Crosses ₹ 125 cr mark... [Week 3] Fri 3.09 cr, Sat 5.70 cr, Sun 7.14 cr. Total: ₹ 125.23 cr. #India biz.

Despite the competition from the fresh release 'Dream Girl', Chhichhore continues to earn the love of audiences across multiplex and single screens.

Chhichhore is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

This happens to be Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.

 

 

ChhichhoreChhichhore collectionsChhichhore box office collectionsSushant Singh RajputShraddha Kapoor
