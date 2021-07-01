Taapsee Pannu denies doing Rajkumar Hirani's next with Shah Rukh Khan, says 'if it happens, I will be the one shouting'!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about rumours of her co-starring alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with an entertainment portal. The actress clarified that the rumours were, in fact, false and that if such a collaboration between her, Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani were to happen, she would be the first one to announce it.

She told Koimoi, "Agar aisa kuch ho raha hoga na, mai hi khud apne chhat pe chadke bolungi. Koi sharam wali baat thodi na hai ki ‘haye! logo ko nai pata chalna chahiye.’ This is not that kind of news. So when I sign and seal it, I will be the one shouting. Toh aap kahi pe bhi hoge Bombay me, aapko meri awaaz sun jayegi."

(If there was something like that, I would be the one to go on my rooftop and announce it. This isn't news to be embarrassed about.)

In February, this year, reports were floating around claiming that Taapsee will supposedly be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan for a 'social comedy on immigration'. At the time, there was no official confirmation or denial from the makers, actors. However, it appears, with Taapsee weighing in, the reports were speculative.

Earlier, Taapsee was making headlines after her comments on her contemporary Kangana Ranaut went viral. The former had called the latter 'irrelevant' in a Hindustan Times interview; this rubbed Kangana the wrong way and the actress took to Instagram to lash out at Taapsee for her comment.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in ‘Haseen Dillruba’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles. She also has ‘Looop Lapeta’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, and ‘Shabaash Mithu’ in the pipeline.