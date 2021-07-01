हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu denies doing Rajkumar Hirani's next with Shah Rukh Khan, says 'if it happens, I will be the one shouting'!

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about rumours of her co-starring alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an interview.

Taapsee Pannu denies doing Rajkumar Hirani&#039;s next with Shah Rukh Khan, says &#039;if it happens, I will be the one shouting&#039;!
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about rumours of her co-starring alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with an entertainment portal. The actress clarified that the rumours were, in fact, false and that if such a collaboration between her, Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani were to happen, she would be the first one to announce it.

She told Koimoi, "Agar aisa kuch ho raha hoga na, mai hi khud apne chhat pe chadke bolungi. Koi sharam wali baat thodi na hai ki ‘haye! logo ko nai pata chalna chahiye.’ This is not that kind of news. So when I sign and seal it, I will be the one shouting. Toh aap kahi pe bhi hoge Bombay me, aapko meri awaaz sun jayegi."

(If there was something like that, I would be the one to go on my rooftop and announce it. This isn't news to be embarrassed about.)

In February, this year, reports were floating around claiming that Taapsee will supposedly be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan for a 'social comedy on immigration'. At the time, there was no official confirmation or denial from the makers, actors. However, it appears, with Taapsee weighing in, the reports were speculative. 

Earlier, Taapsee was making headlines after her comments on her contemporary Kangana Ranaut went viral. The former had called the latter 'irrelevant' in a Hindustan Times interview; this rubbed Kangana the wrong way and the actress took to Instagram to lash out at Taapsee for her comment.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in ‘Haseen Dillruba’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles. She also has ‘Looop Lapeta’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, and ‘Shabaash Mithu’ in the pipeline.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taapsee PannuShah Rakh KhanRajkumar HiraniTaapsee Pannu filmsTaapsee Pannu upcoming films
Next
Story

Hungama 2 Trailer: Shilpa Shetty makes a comeback after 14 years opposite Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaaferi

Must Watch

PT6M54S

Aaj Ki Fake News: Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot