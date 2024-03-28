'Tabu, Kareena, Kriti Received Specialized Training From Former Air Hostesses,' Reveals Crew Writers Mehul And Nidhi

New Delhi: With only two days left for the grand release of the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew', the excitement to watch this much-anticipated film is sky high amongst the audiences. Ever since the trailer and the songs of the film were dropped, audiences have been waiting to see the sensational appearance of the lead cast as the air hostess in the film.

As the release date approaches, the buzz for the film is reaching new heights, and audiences are waiting to watch the fun and entertaining ride of the year. In a recent exciting development, writer duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra shared details about the training session that the lead actresses went through for the role of air hostess.

Talking about it elaborately, the duo said, “They had former cabin crew members on set for a few days to help with authenticity. Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti paid close attention, asking questions and ensuring accuracy in their portrayal through constant communication with the team.”

The details shared by Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra build anticipation for the film immediately. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon went through rigorous preparation for their characters in Crew, and every glimpse is evident of it.

“Crew” Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024.