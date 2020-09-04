Teachers' Day special: These 5 films redefined the student-mentor bond on reel!

New Delhi: The special day marked to celebrate and pay reverence to our teachers or Gurus (mentors) - Teachers' Day is on September 5. Every year on this date, we remember the teachers who helped us in shaping our personalities over a period of time. They can be called our mentors, gurus or simply 'favourite teachers'. Although, the feeling should be on each day and not particularly on a single day yet a dedicated Teachers' Day is another way of saying 'Thank You' to your Gurus for everything.

On Teachers' Day, we list the top 5 films you can't afford to miss as they redefined the student-mentor bond on the screen.

Hichki

Rani Mukerji played Naina Mathur, a teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome yet follows her passion of becoming a mentor to kids. 'Hichki' shows her determined journey to become a teacher against all odds. Directed by Siddharth Malhotra, 'Hichki' is a heartwarming tale of imperfect people finding perfect relationships, and a teacher never giving up.

Iqbal

Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Iqbal' is a coming-of-age film showing how a deaf and mute village boy Iqbal, played by Shreyas Talpade overcomes difficulties to fulfil his dream of playing for the Indian national cricket team. He gets immense support from coach Mohit, played by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. A must watch for all!

KD

The Tamil film 'KD' shows the story of a septuagenarian and a young orphan. How an 80-year-old Karuppudurai (KD) wakes up from a coma only to overhear his family planning to euthanise him. He runs away from his village, only to find the 8-year-old Kutty. The duo in their journey together, set on to fulfil KD’s bucket list. Their bond in the film is heart-touching. Directed by Madhumita Sundararaman and produced by the Yoodlee Films banner, 'KD' teaches us to find joy in the little things.



Taare Zameen Par

Child actor Darsheel Safari's endearing debut performance as Ishaan Awasthi. Directed by Aamir Khan and written by Amole Gupte, 'Taare Zameen Par' is about eight-year-old Ishaan suffering from dyslexia, and none being aware of it. As he struggles to cope with academics, his new art teacher Nikumbh aka Aamir Khan recognises his issues and comes to his aid. Their relationship builds over time, and Ishaan discovers not just cleaner handwriting but a source of love and support in his teacher. The best one to watch on this special Teachers' Day.



Stanley Ka Dabba

Directed, written and produced by Amole Gupte, 'Stanley Ka Dabba' starred his son Partho Gupte as Stanley. It is set in a local school where Stanley is singled out for not carrying his lunchbox to school by his teacher, who is known for eating from children's tiffin boxes. 'Stanley Ka Dabba' is an example of a unique and fun style of storytelling.