The Archies: Ananya Panday Turns Cheerleader For 'Baby Sister' Suhana Khan Ahead Of Her Debut - Check Out Heartwarming Post

New Delhi: 'The Archies' is here! With a stellar cast, Zoya Akhtar gas indeed created a promising tale to remember. With all the surrounding buzz, now actress Ananya Panday expressed her love and support for her best friend, Suhana Khan as she embarks on her debut in the film industry with 'The Archies'.

After attending the grand premiere of the 'The Archies', Ananya Panday shared a heartwarming post for her friend, Suhana Khan. She wrote, "My baby sister is the brightest spark to ever be. I love Ronnie and I love you and I can't wait for the world to see all your hard work that's manifested into this magic @suhanakhan2."

With immense love and support from all corners, 'The Archies' is expected to be lauded greatly. And why not? Afterall, superstar's Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has entered the film industry with a bang.

Recently, her debut film 'The Archies' got a grand premiere on Tuesday night, where the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence. Malaika Arora, who also attended the screening, gave a shout-out to Suhana and sent best wishes to SRK and Gauri.

"Oh my dear VERONICA ... simply va va vooomm. Pure delight to watch on screen @suhanakhan2 congratulations proud parents @gaurikhan @iamsrk," she wrote.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' also marks the debut of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya.

The film is a coming-of-age musical, which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.