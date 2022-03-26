The Kashmir Files Box Office hit by SS Rajamouli's RRR release, earns Rs 211 cr in week 3

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has won a million hearts for his brilliant and hard-hitting narrative. The film has earned Rs 211.83 crore in week 3 at the Box Office and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film post-COVID-19 pandemic. However, with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' releasing this Friday, it has certainly made an impact.

According to figures shared by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the business of The Kashmir Files has been impacted by the RRR release. He tweeted: #TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows... Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 211.83 cr. #India biz.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.