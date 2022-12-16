topStoriesenglish
The motion poster of Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Kuttey' is FINALLY here- Watch

After the unveiling of Kuttey's announcement poster last year, the makers received an ecstatic response from the audience. Kuttey is written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
  • After the unveiling of Kuttey’s announcement poster last year, the makers received an ecstatic response from the audience. Kuttey is written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj.
  • This film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan who has competed his bachelors in filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, NYC and has assisted his father Vishal Bhardwaj on ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’ and ‘Pataakha’.

The motion poster of Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Kuttey' is FINALLY here- Watch

New Delhi: The highly anticipated first look of KUTTEY is here and hints at expecting the unexpected! Revealing the ruff and rusty looks of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan & Shardul Bhardwaj from KUTTEY, this motion poster is the first glimpse of the caper world created by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After the unveiling of Kuttey’s announcement poster last year, the makers received an ecstatic response from the audience. Kuttey is written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj. This film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan who has completed his bachelors in filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, NYC and has assisted his father Vishal Bhardwaj on ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’ and ‘Pataakha’. 

‘Kuttey’ is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January 2023.

