The Sabarmati Report Makes History As First Film To Launch Song At NSE During Muhurat Trading Ceremony

New Delhi: The Sabarmati Report is generating immense buzz as it approaches its release, and the excitement reached new heights with the launch of its first song, "Raja Ram," during a special Muhurat Trading Bell Ringing Ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This milestone makes it the first film in India to debut a song at such a prestigious event, coinciding with the country's biggest Diwali pooja.

The release of "Raja Ram" marks a significant moment in the film's promotion, showcasing its hard-hitting narrative that reflects on crucial events in India's history. A notable line from the teaser—"Humara desh poore vishwa mein sabse badi democracy hai, judge sahab," delivered by Vikrant Massey—emphasizes the strength and unity of the nation, reminding those in power of India's status as the world's largest democracy and the justice every citizen deserves.

In a nostalgic touch, the song "Raja Ram" revives the iconic "Ram Ram" from Ektaa R. Kapoor's landmark TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, merging memories of the original with a contemporary cinematic flair.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films, The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The film is set to hit theaters on November 15, 2024, with a worldwide release by Zee Studios.