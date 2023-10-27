New Delhi: Salman Khan is undeniably the biggest crowd-puller in Indian cinema. While the films of Salman Khan are being celebrated like a festival by the masses across the nation, the tradition of him releasing the films on the festivals is also different. Having delivered consecutive blockbusters and superhits on the Eid festival, Salman Khan went beyond the Eid release factor and released a film during the Diwali period "Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo". The magical combination of Sooraj Barjatya cast their magic among the audiences. The film ran for several weeks at the ticket windows and collected 210 crores. Following eight years of Diwali releases, Salman Khan is returning to the big screens with the biggest Diwali release of the year, 'Tiger 3'.

While the previous two films 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai'(2017) were released in cinemas on Eid and Christmas, respectively, and with Tiger 3 now arriving in Diwali, there are several reasons that ensure the phenomenal run of Salman Khan fronting Tiger 3 at the ticket window: the trailer, teaser, and the recently released song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, have done a wonderful trick among the audiences. The film is hugely anticipated by the masses, and everyone is waiting to see the return of Salman Khan as the iconic Tiger on the big screens. With the massive buzz surrounding the film, can Salman break all the previous records for all the major Diwali releases, and can the opening of Tiger 3 go beyond the opening day collection of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, which stands at 41 crores?

Well, taking into consideration every factor and the massive hype, it is safe to say that Salman Khan, who is the biggest crowd-puller in the nation, can surpass everyone's expectations. The hugely awaited action thriller Tiger 3 is releasing solo on the Diwali festival on November 12th, is the first major Sunday release, and is the biggest release in the IMAX version as well.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of the hugely anticipated Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Riddhi Dogra, and the film will release in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.