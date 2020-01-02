हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Toofan

Toofan's new look is Farhan Akhtar's New Year treat to fans. See here

'Toofan' is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. This is Farhan Akhtar's second film with Mehra after 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

Toofan&#039;s new look is Farhan Akhtar&#039;s New Year treat to fans. See here
Image Courtesy: Instagram/faroutakhtar

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is all set to box it out in the sports drama 'Toofan', a new look of which was shared by him on social media on Thursday. In the picture, Farhan can be seen wearing a blue jersey, a pair of gloves as he stands in the boxing ring sporting an intense expression. 

"When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020. Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it," he captioned the photo. 

Farhan's new look from the film is indeed a sweet surprise for all his fan. Check it out here:

Farhan has transformed himself majorly and also undertook special boxing lessons to essay his role of a boxer with perfection in 'Toofan'. Every so often, he kept everyone updated with some BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the film.

Take a look at some of them here:

'Toofan' is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. This is Farhan's second film with Mehra after 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh. 

'Toofan' is co-produced by Farhan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Mehra. It also features Paresh Rawal in a prominent role.

'Toofan' hits the screens on October 2, 2020.

Toofanfarhan akhtar toofanToofan new lookFarhan Akhtar
