Tumbbad Re-Release: Unseen Pics Of 'Hastar' You Must See

Amid Tumbbad's re-release trailer, actor Sohum Shah shared the first shot sequence and unseen images of Hastar. The film is set to return to cinemas on 13th September.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 07:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tumbbad Re-Release: Unseen Pics Of 'Hastar' You Must See (Image: @SohumShah/ Instagram)

New Delhi: The thrilling and gripping trailer of Tumbbad has been released, leaving everyone astonished and reviving nostalgia for this folk horror film. As the film is all set to return to theaters on 13th September, it brings the audience a fresh opportunity to immerse themselves in the chilling world of Tumbbad, a unique blend of horror and fantasy set in a fictional, mythological village.

Amid the rising excitement for its re-release, Actor Sohum Shah brings the audience closer to its fervor with images of the black Hastar, encapsulating the journey of its creation and the unmatched efforts the team put into making what we saw on the screen.

Sohum Shah took to his social media and shared unseen images of Hastar when the team had shot the sequence for the first time. At that time he used to be black in color, and not Red- how he is in the final film and there used to be no womb. The team reshot the whole hastar later. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

What we saw in Tumbbad was Hastar, terrifying and drenched in bloodshed, with its red hue striking fear into the hearts of viewers.

However, this was not how it began. The team of Tumbbad built Hastar with extreme difficulty and through several tests. Even after shooting and editing the entire sequence, they decided to discard it because it did not meet the high standards they had envisioned. They shot it again but were still not satisfied, so they continued to refine it.

Tumbbad went on to become a critical triumph, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. It was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

Tumbbad is directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. Alongside Sohum Shah, the film also stars Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar.

The film is not available on any OTT platforms.

