New Delhi: On Valentine's Day, Alaya F created a stir on the internet with the most special surprise. The actress stunned her fans by sharing a delightful video on various social media platforms. The actress posted a heartwarming clip featuring herself and her renowned mother, actress Pooja Bedi, dancing to the timeless love song 'Pehla Nasha' from the classic film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,' which also starred Aamir Khan and Alaya's mom, Pooja Bedi.

The charming video kicks off with Alaya, known for her exceptional dance skills, showcasing her swift moves to the iconic melody of 'Pehla Nasha'. Her infectious energy and joy on the dance floor set the stage for a heartwarming celebration of love. As the video progresses, Pooja Bedi joins her daughter, adding a nostalgic and familial touch to the dance routine.

The chemistry and synchronized dance moves of the mother-daughter duo make it a perfect Valentine's Day gift for their fans. Alaya's choice of the evergreen song, coupled with their shared enthusiasm for dance, resonated well with the audience, spreading love and joy on this special occasion.

Alaya F's thoughtful and nostalgic Valentine's Day gesture not only highlighted her love for dance and celebration but also showcased the strong bond between a mother and daughter.

On the work front, Alaya has touched hearts with her performances in movies like Jawaani Jaaneman, Freddy, etc. In Jawaani Jaaneman she appeared in a whole different character while just in the second film, she totally transformed. Quite bubbly, sweet, and innocent in Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F was a changed person as an actor in Freddy.