Vanvaas: Anil Sharma Unveils New Poster For His Film, Starring Nana Patekar And Utkarsh Sharma

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has sparked excitement with the poster reveal for his highly anticipated film 'Vanvaas.' The captivating poster features the tagline, “Apne hi dete hai apnon ko vanvaas,” signaling a storyline rich in family dynamics and betrayal. This powerful line hints at a narrative that delves into the complexities of relationships and the difficult choices they often entail.

Anil Sharma shared the poster on social media, captioning it, “Teaser coming soon in few days ..वो त्रेता युग था जा पिता ने कहा भी नहीं और पुत्र पिता के वचन का पालन करने चला गया #vanvaas और आज ??परिवार के लिए एक पारिवारिक फ़िल्म 20 dec in cinema.”

Utkarsh Sharma also shared the poster, writing, “#Vanvaas teaser coming in a few days… an early Diwali gift to all fans…”

The poster confirms that the teaser will be out soon, with the film slated to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. The film stars veteran actor Nana Patekar alongside Utkarsh Sharma, who is Anil Sharma's son and previously played Sunny Deol's son in 'Gadar 2,' debuting as a child actor in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.'

'Vanvaas' is set to captivate audiences with its powerful performances and compelling storyline, marking the first collaboration between Nana Patekar and Anil Sharma since their previous successful ventures. Following his 2023 blockbuster 'Gadar 2,' Anil Sharma is ready to present 'Vanvaas' to audiences.