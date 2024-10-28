Ahead Of 'Vanvaas' Teaser Launch, 'Gadar 2' Fame Utkarsh Sharma Drops His Look

The anticipation surrounding Zee Studios and Anil Sharma's upcoming family saga, 'Vanvaas,' is reaching new heights. Helmed by acclaimed director Anil Sharma, known for blockbusters like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' 'Apne,' and 'Gadar 2,' the film is set to captivate audiences with a unique exploration of family dynamics and deep-seated relationships. Amidst the building excitement, lead actor Utkarsh Sharma has released a new poster, counting down to the teaser release on October 29. Following his stellar performance in 'Gadar 2' alongside Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma is all set to impress audiences in 'Vanvaas.'

Sharing the poster on social media, Utkarsh captioned it with: “#Vanvaas teaser drops tomorrow at 11AM! Aa rahi hai, apnon ki keemat ka ehsaas karane wali ek apni si kahani!”

Recently, legendary actor Nana Patekar revealed his look from the film, and now Utkarsh Sharma’s new poster has only intensified the excitement for his much-awaited return to the big screen after the success of 'Gadar 2.'

'Vanvaas,' starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, is written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, and will be distributed worldwide by Zee Studios. Fans can look forward to a festive release on December 20, 2024, just in time for Christmas.