Do Aur Do Pyaar To Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 4 Rom-Coms You Cannot Miss In 2024

New Delhi: As 2024 unfolds, Hindi cinema promises a delightful mix of films, and at the forefront are some captivating romantic comedies. From endearing performances to unexplored storylines, these rom-coms are set to be the talk of the town. Here's a curated list of four must-watch romantic comedies that will undoubtedly leave you with a smile on your face.

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Prepare to be enchanted by the delightful pairing of Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal in ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’. Scheduled for release on 23rd February 2024, this rom-com promises a captivating blend of charm and stellar performances.

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Featuring eclectic fresh casting of Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy "Do Aur Do Pyaar" has been generating buzz since its first look. This slice-of-life rom-com, produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, is set to steal hearts when it hits the screens on 29th March 2024.

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Get ready for a heartwarming tale as Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao come together in "Mr and Mrs Mahi," slated for release on 19th April 2024. This rom-com is sure to stir your emotions and take you on a rollercoaster ride of love and laughter.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Mark your calendars for 9th February 2024 as Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor grace the screen with their fresh on-screen pairing in "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya." The film not only promises a unique storyline but also an exciting chemistry that fans can't wait to witness.

With a stellar lineup of talented actors, engaging storylines, and a perfect blend of romance and humor, these films are not to be missed. So, mark your calendars and get ready for a year filled with love and laughter Excited?