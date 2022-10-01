Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan 1 full HD film LEAKED on Tamilrockers, torrent sites

New Delhi: This Friday, Box Office got a breath of fresh air with two mega-budget films hitting the theatres and getting equally rave responses. Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan wowed the audiences with its power-pack action stunts on one hand and Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan 1 mesmerised the fans with its grandeur and storytelling.

However, several reports claim that both Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan 1 have been hit by piracy online by certain notorious sites. According to an IndiaTV report, the films have been leaked online, including HD version prints.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Vikram Vedha are hit by piracy on sites including Tamilrockers, Filmywap, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and Telegram among others.

VIKRAM VEDHA RELEASE

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.

PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 RELEASE

The Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles.

PS 1 will see Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai.

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.

This is not the first time that films have been hit by piracy online. Earlier many popular blockbusters have met the same fate.