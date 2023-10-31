New Delhi: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial masterpiece, "12th Fail," has taken the audience by storm with its remarkable storytelling and a cast that includes Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in pivotal roles. This powerful narrative, inspired by the experiences of millions, has not only touched the hearts of audiences but also achieved a remarkable feat at the box office, raking in a total of 8.2 crores net. Notably, the film added an impressive 1.5 crores net on a Monday, surpassing its Friday collections.

"12th Fail" is a poignant cinematic journey that explores the trials and tribulations faced by individuals who may have faltered academically but excelled in life in their unique ways by restarting. The film's remarkable success can be attributed to the power of word-of-mouth praise from viewers who have been deeply moved by its storytelling.

As "12th Fail" continues to make a lasting impact on audiences, it is evident that the power of genuine storytelling, coupled with stellar performances, has the potential to create a cinematic sensation that transcends academic qualifications. The film's success story underscores the belief that true success is measured by the lives one touches and the stories one shares.