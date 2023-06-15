Adipurush Release: Ticket Booking Site Crashes as Pan India Star Prabhas's Film Set To Open On June 16

New Delhi: The audiences' excitement is super high as the release of Pan India star Prabhas' highly awaited film, Adipurush draws near. With celebrations already underway among devoted fans, yesterday's overwhelming rush to book tickets caused a leading online ticket-booking site to crash temporarily. The fervour surrounding Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Ram has reached new heights, with fans even dedicating a colossal cutout of the actor outside Sudershan Theatre in Hyderabad.

Prabhas, who has enthralled audiences with his exceptional performances in past blockbusters, is set to bring the epic character of Lord Ram to life on the silver screen. As anticipation builds, fans are expressing their love for the actor's portrayal, further intensifying the pre-release celebrations.

#Prabhas fans and Servers crashing becoming common these days.



How many of you people experienced BMS crash while booking for #Adipurush from last night ?#AdipurushBookings #AdipurushOnJune16th pic.twitter.com/uNSMPJJSbr — Hrithik Prabhas FC (@PrabhasHrithik) June 14, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has an incredible line of films like Salaar apart from Adipurush releasing tomorrow.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations. It is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.