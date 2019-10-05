War collections: It's a century for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer!

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action-entertainer 'War' has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it hit the silver screens. The film released on October 2 and broke box office records by recording the opening day collections of more than Rs 50 crores.

And now, within just 3 days of its release, the Siddharth Anand directorial has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

“#War

#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr. Total: ₹ 96 cr.

#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 4.15 cr.

Total: ₹ 100.15 cr

#India biz.”, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he wrote, “#War continues its dream run... Day 3 [Fri] - a working day and coming after two days of big biz - shows no signs of weakening or slowing down... Now it’s up to the two days of weekend - Sat and Sun - to add to a solid *extended* weekend total.”

With this, 'War' has become the fifth Yash Raj Film's production to reach the Rs 100 crore mark in three days.

The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and had been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Packed with high-octane action sequences, aesthetic marvels and the lead actors' killer dance moves, 'War' has become the new favourite among cine buffs!

