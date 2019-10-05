War collections: It's a century for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer!

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action-entertainer 'War' has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it hit the silver screens. The film released on October 2 and broke box office records by recording the opening day collections of more than Rs 50 crores.
And now, within just 3 days of its release, the Siddharth Anand directorial has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.
In another tweet, he wrote, “#War continues its dream run... Day 3 [Fri] - a working day and coming after two days of big biz - shows no signs of weakening or slowing down... Now it’s up to the two days of weekend - Sat and Sun - to add to a solid *extended* weekend total.”
With this, 'War' has become the fifth Yash Raj Film's production to reach the Rs 100 crore mark in three days.
#War benchmarks...
Fifth #YRF film to cross ₹ cr in 3 days, after #Dhoom3, #Sultan, #TZH and #TOH.
#Highest grossing *first 3 days* for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and director #SiddharthAnand.#India biz.
The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and had been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.
Packed with high-octane action sequences, aesthetic marvels and the lead actors' killer dance moves, 'War' has become the new favourite among cine buffs!
Still thinking about your weekend plans?