Veere Di Wedding

Was offered role opposite Kareena Kapoor in 'Veere Di Wedding': Pakistani actor Danish Tamoor

 Danish shared that he had been selected to play the role of Kareena Kapoor's fiance (the part later went to actor Sumeet Vyas) and shooting dates had been finalised. 

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor has revealed that he was offered a role opposite Kareena Kapoor in 2018 Bollywood blockbuster 'Veere Di Wedding', but could not do it due to tension between India and Pakistan.

Appearing on a TV show with wife Ayeza Khan last week, Danish shared that he had been selected to play the role of Kareena's fiance (the part later went to actor Sumeet Vyas) and shooting dates had been finalised. 

"We were all ready to go for the shoot but then we got to know that Kareena was pregnant. After she delivered her baby in 2016, the situation between India and Pakistan got worse," said Danish.

