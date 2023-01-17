'We used to giggle and shy away from sex education class,' says Rakul Preet Singh ahead of 'Chhatriwali' release

New Delhi:Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming film 'Chhatriwali', spoke about her experience with sex education when she was in school.

The film talks about the inhibitions around male contraceptives and safe sex. However, the actress said that it is a family drama and can be watched with parents as well.

She said: "It's a family film, a film which I can watch with my family or parents or my father sitting right next to me because not one dialogue in the film is creepy or has double meaning. Everything is a matter of fact, and it is the need of the hour."

"In 2023, we need to have conversations which are important and highlight topics which are important and there is nothing in the film which could have caused any inhibition. It's a story of a girl and how she realises the importance of safe sex and why she takes the onus upon herself of speaking about it freely and openly," she added.

The actress, who is known for her work in Bollywood and South cinema and was seen in films such as 'Doctor G' and 'Thank God', spoke about the taboo around discussing sex education.

"When I was in 9th/10th grade and whenever sex education class used to happen, as teenagers, we used to giggle and shy away from this topic and find excuses to bunk these classes because somewhere knowingly or unknowingly, there is a taboo around this conversation," she confessed.

"I feel it's absolutely normal to discuss this because if we can discuss heart health then why can't we discuss uterus health or STDs. It's part of our health, so we shouldn't shy away from speaking about this topic openly," the actress further mentioned.

She shared her hope from the movie and said that people who watch the film will have a change in approach.

"The motive of the film is entertaining people, and I feel that if through entertainment you can change people's ideology and set them on the right path, that's a bonus. And if ten people change their way of thinking, it's an achievement for us."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, 'Chhatriwali' features Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas. It will be released on January 20 on ZEE5.