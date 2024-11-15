Yudhra, Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan Now Streaming Worldwide

New Delhi: After much anticipation, Yudhra has made its global debut on Prime Video. The action thriller, which has been receiving praise for its intense storyline and heart-racing action sequences, follows the journey of Yudhra, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. The character embarks on a high-stakes mission to infiltrate a powerful drug syndicate run by Firoz (Raj Arjun) and his ruthless son Shafiq (Raghav Juyal). Driven by a personal vendetta over the death of his parents, Yudhra’s quest for justice leads him into a web of danger and deceit.

With its unexpected twists, raw energy, and a compelling narrative, Yudhra delivers a thrilling blend of drama and action that keeps audiences hooked. The film's ensemble cast brings depth to the story, with standout performances adding to the movie's overall impact.

Yudhra, a gripping action-packed thriller, is now available for streaming on Prime Video for viewers in India and over 240 countries and territories around the world. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment and directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, alongside a talented supporting cast including Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla.