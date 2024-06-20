ZEE5 Reveals Spooky Comedy-Horror 'Kakuda' Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, And Saqib Saleem

New Delhi: Get ready for a spine-chilling yet hilarious experience, Yes you heard it right! Makers have finally revealed the spooky comedy-horror 'Kakuda' starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, And Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

Produced by RSVP and directed by the acclaimed filmmaker of successful titles like 'Zombivili' and 'Munjya’, Aditya Sarpotdar, this film promises to be a laughter riot with a twist of fear. Starring the powerhouse trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem. Interestingly this film marks the debut collaboration of Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh.

‘Kakuda' Storyline

This comedy-horror is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. While Ratodi seems like any other village, it isn’t because of the curse inflicted upon it for years. Every house in the district has two similar looking doors, one that is normal size and one which is smaller than the other.

The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15 PM sharp. Kakuda is a horror comedy that will keep the audience intrigued, entertained and engrossed through its narrative.

"As a filmmaker and a fan of the horror-comedy genre, I find it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter. It's a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with 'Kakuda,' I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again," said director Aditya Sarpotdar.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, stated, "At ZEE5, we take pride in consistently pushing the envelope and exploring uncharted territories to entertain our viewers. With our original film 'Kakuda', we are venturing into the realm of horror-comedy, a genre that resonates positively with the audience and aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering diverse and engaging content.

Moreover, we are elated to have phenomenal talents like Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem leading this film. Known for their impeccable comic timing, this stellar ensemble and the thrilling narrative of ‘Kakuda’ will bring the genre to life. We hope that this movie will be appreciated and enjoyed by audiences across the country, further establishing ZEE5 as the ultimate destination for cutting-edge entertainment."

Get ready to buckle up and settle in because 'Kakuda' will soon premiere on ZEE5.

