Gold price today: Massive fall in gold prices, good time to invest? Check rates in your city

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 21 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies).

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

New Delhi: Gold prices registered a marginal hike on Tuesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 46,000 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,400. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,180 as against its previous close of Rs 50,620.

Gold fell on Thursday to their lowest in nearly a year, as an elevated U.S. dollar and prospects of more interest rate hikes by major central banks to combat soaring inflation weighed on bullion's appeal. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,693.90 per ounce by 0052 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early August 2021 at $1,691.40 in early Asian trade. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,692.10 per ounce, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 21 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 46,300

Mumbai : Rs 46,000

Delhi : Rs 46,000

Kolkata : Rs 46,000

Bangalore : Rs 46,070

Hyderabad : Rs 46,000

Kerala : Rs 46,000

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,050

Jaipur : Rs 46,150

Lucknow : Rs 46,150

Patna : Rs 46,040

Chandigarh : Rs 46,150

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,000

 

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose by Rs 20 to Rs 50,202 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,182 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 35 to Rs 55,467 per kg from Rs 55,432 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

