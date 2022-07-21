Gold price today: Massive fall in gold prices, good time to invest? Check rates in your city
Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 21 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies).
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Gold prices registered a marginal hike on Tuesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 46,000 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,400. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,180 as against its previous close of Rs 50,620.
Gold fell on Thursday to their lowest in nearly a year, as an elevated U.S. dollar and prospects of more interest rate hikes by major central banks to combat soaring inflation weighed on bullion's appeal. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,693.90 per ounce by 0052 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early August 2021 at $1,691.40 in early Asian trade. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,692.10 per ounce, said a Reuters report.
Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 21 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)
Chennai : Rs 46,300
Mumbai : Rs 46,000
Delhi : Rs 46,000
Kolkata : Rs 46,000
Bangalore : Rs 46,070
Hyderabad : Rs 46,000
Kerala : Rs 46,000
Ahmedabad : Rs 46,050
Jaipur : Rs 46,150
Lucknow : Rs 46,150
Patna : Rs 46,040
Chandigarh : Rs 46,150
Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,000
Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose by Rs 20 to Rs 50,202 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,182 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 35 to Rs 55,467 per kg from Rs 55,432 per kg in the previous trade.
(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)
More Stories