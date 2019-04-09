Chhattisgarh to go to polls in three phases, 166 candidates in fray

New Delhi: The polling for Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh will take place in the first three phases of seven-phase general election.

Chhattisgarh comprises of total 11 parliamentary constituencies, of which four seats are reserved to Scheduled Tribes and one seat is for Scheduled Castes. Remaining six seats in Chhattisgarh are for general category.

The polling in the state will take place on April 11, 18 and 23.

Phase Date of Polling Day of Polling Number of PCs 1 11th April Thursday 1 2 18th April Thursday 3 3 23rd April Tuesday 7

In the first phase, voting will be held only in Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha seat where seven candidates are in the poll race.

In the second phase, 36 candidates will battle it out in three seats — Mahasamund, Kanker(ST) and Rajnandgaon.

In the third phase, Raipur and Bilaspur seats have the maximum 25 candidates each, followed by Durg —21, Jangir-Champa — 15, Raigarh — 14, Korba — 13 and Surguja —10.

There are 1,89,16,285 voters in the state, including 94,77,113 men, 94,38,463 women and 709 of the third gender.

Total 15,365 polling booths will be set up in the state for the polls.