हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh to go to polls in three phases, 166 candidates in fray

The polling in the state will take place on April 11, 18 and 23.

Chhattisgarh to go to polls in three phases, 166 candidates in fray
File photo

New Delhi: The polling for Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh will take place in the first three phases of seven-phase general election. 

Chhattisgarh comprises of total 11 parliamentary constituencies, of which four seats are reserved to Scheduled Tribes and one seat is for Scheduled Castes. Remaining six seats in Chhattisgarh are for general category. 

The polling in the state will take place on April 11, 18 and 23.

Phase Date of Polling Day of Polling Number of PCs
1 11th April Thursday 1
2 18th April Thursday 3
3 23rd April Tuesday 7

In the first phase, voting will be held only in Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha seat where seven candidates are in the poll race.

In the second phase, 36 candidates will battle it out in three seats — Mahasamund, Kanker(ST) and Rajnandgaon.

In the third phase, Raipur and Bilaspur seats have the maximum 25 candidates each, followed by Durg —21, Jangir-Champa — 15, Raigarh — 14, Korba — 13 and Surguja —10.
There are 1,89,16,285 voters in the state, including 94,77,113 men, 94,38,463 women and 709 of the third gender.

Total 15,365 polling booths will be set up in the state for the polls. 

Tags:
ChhattisgarhLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Chhattisgarh's naxal-hit Bastar to go to polls on April 11, seven candidates in fray

Must Watch

PT8M4S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 09, April, 2019