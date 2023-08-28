Agriculture Business Idea: Earn Rs 50,000 From Just 1 Bigha Land By Investing Rs 10,000 In This High-Yield Medicinal Plant

New Delhi: The escalating costs in farming sector have pushed many farmers to shifting from the traditional agriculture business and taking to other more feasible ideas. Gulkhaira cultivation has lately come up as a very promising avenue amidst dwindling opportunities for other agricultural ventures.

Gulkhaira cultivation or Gulkhaira farming is an innovative venture that not only eliminates losses but also guarantees profitable returns. Gulkhaira, known to be a medicinal plant used in both unani and other medicines, holds the key to sustainable agricultural growth.

A very interesting aspect of Gulkhaira cultivation lies in its ability to be planted amidst existing crops. This means, you don’t need a separate or earmarked land for sowing this crop. By strategically sowing Gulkhaira amidst conventional crops, you could look forward to a good harvest and eventually get enhanced growth and increased profits.



Gulkhaira, is highly sought after for its medicinal attributes. The components found in Gulkhaira flowers, leaves, stems, and seeds fetch premium prices in the market. Media reports state that one quintal of Gulkhaira fetches prices of up to Rs 10,000. As per reports a single bigha of land can yield around five quintals of Gulkhaira produce. This means, you have a potential earnings of upto Rs 50,000 from per bigha land.

The cultivation cycle of Gulkhaira spans from November to May. Also the farming business requires just a one-time investment in seeds. Gulkhaira plantation cycle begins in November and harvesting in April-May. As the plant matures, its leaves and stems naturally fall, simplifying the collection process. These harvested components serve as valuable raw materials for creating medicines targeting a range of ailments, from fever to cough among other ailments.

Gulkhaira cultivation is very prominent in neighboring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan. Lately, in Uttar Pradesh, Gulkhaira farming has picked up pace. Regions such as Kannauj and Hardoi have also witnessed a surge in Gulkhaira cultivation.

The market driven Gulkhaira cultivation has solid demand from pharmaceutical companies and sometimes dealers even establish pre-harvest price agreements with farmers for this medicinal plant cultivation.

((Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose. The calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.))