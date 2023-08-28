trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654547
NewsBusinessCompanies
BUSINESS IDEAS

Agriculture Business Idea: Earn Rs 50,000 From Just 1 Bigha Land By Investing Rs 10,000 In This High-Yield Medicinal Plant

Gulkhaira cultivation is integrated with traditional farming practices and coupled with its high demand in the pharmaceutical industry, it is a highly profitable and sustainable agricultural venture.

Written By  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Agriculture Business Idea: Earn Rs 50,000 From Just 1 Bigha Land By Investing Rs 10,000 In This High-Yield Medicinal Plant

New Delhi: The escalating costs in farming sector have pushed many farmers to shifting from the traditional agriculture business and taking to other more feasible ideas. Gulkhaira cultivation has lately come up as a very promising avenue amidst dwindling opportunities for other agricultural ventures.

Gulkhaira cultivation or Gulkhaira farming is an innovative venture that not only eliminates losses but also guarantees profitable returns. Gulkhaira, known to be a medicinal plant used in both unani and other medicines, holds the key to sustainable agricultural growth.

A very interesting aspect of Gulkhaira cultivation lies in its ability to be planted amidst existing crops. This means, you don’t need a separate or earmarked land for sowing this crop. By strategically sowing Gulkhaira amidst conventional crops, you could look forward to a good harvest and eventually get enhanced growth and increased profits.

Gulkhaira, is highly sought after for its medicinal attributes. The components found in Gulkhaira flowers, leaves, stems, and seeds fetch premium prices in the market. Media reports state that one quintal of Gulkhaira fetches prices of up to Rs 10,000. As per reports a single bigha of land can yield around five quintals of Gulkhaira produce. This means, you have a potential earnings of upto Rs 50,000 from per bigha land.

The cultivation cycle of Gulkhaira spans from November to May. Also the farming business requires just a one-time investment in seeds. Gulkhaira plantation cycle begins in November and harvesting in April-May. As the plant matures, its leaves and stems naturally fall, simplifying the collection process. These harvested components serve as valuable raw materials for creating medicines targeting a range of ailments, from fever to cough among other ailments.

Gulkhaira cultivation is very prominent in neighboring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan. Lately, in Uttar Pradesh, Gulkhaira farming has picked up pace. Regions such as Kannauj and Hardoi have also witnessed a surge in Gulkhaira cultivation.

The market driven Gulkhaira cultivation has solid demand from pharmaceutical companies and sometimes dealers even establish pre-harvest price agreements with farmers for this medicinal plant cultivation.

((Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose. The calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.))

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train