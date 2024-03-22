Air India Fined With Rs 80 Lakh Fine For Breaching Flight Duty Time Limits

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a penalty of Rs 80 lakh against Air India for breaching regulations concerning flight duty time limitations (FDTL) and the fatigue management system (FMS) for flight crew on Friday.

The infractions came to light following a spot audit conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in January. Subsequently, Air India received a show-cause notice on March 1. As the operator's response was deemed unsatisfactory, the DGCA announced the imposition of an ₹ 80 lakh fine, as stated in its announcement.

"Analysis of reports and evidence revealed Air India Limited operated flight(s) with both flight crew aged above 60 years... in (a) few instances, which is a violation of Sub Rule (2) of Rule 28 A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937," According to the statement from the DGCA.

The aviation authority observed that Air India did not fulfill the criteria for providing enough weekly rest, ensuring appropriate rest before and after ultra-long range (ULR) flights and ensuring adequate rest during layovers for flight crew. These deficiencies go against the current Civil Aviation Requirements regarding flight duty time limitations (FDTL).

The regulator reported instances of surpassing duty periods, inaccurately recorded training records, and overlapping duties during the audit. Consequently, the DGCA sent Air India Limited a show cause notice on March 1 to address the observed violations.

Air India's response to the regulator was deemed unsatisfactory, leading to the imposition of a fine. However, the watchdog emphasized its dedication to upholding the highest safety standards in India's civil aviation sector. This enforcement action aligns with the watchdog's commitment to ensuring safety in air travel.