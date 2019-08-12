Air India to fly Delhi-San Francisco over North Pole

Mumbai: Marking a new aviation milestone, the Air India (AI) on Monday announced its inaugural passenger flight over the North Pole region from August 15 between New Delhi and San Francisco.

The first commercial service will be operated by Captain Ranjeesh Sharma and Captain Digvijay Singh, marking the "maturing of civil aviation in India as another frontier is crossed", said Air India Western Region Director Mukesh Bhatia.

Air India conquered this frontier in 2007, when Captain Amitabh Singh -- currently, Director (Operations) -- flew a Boeing 777 over the polar region. He had taken delivery of the brand new aircraft and flew it over the North Pole from Seattle to New Delhi, going in the record books as the first Indian pilot to notch this feat.

"Passengers will benefit from the reduced fuel consumption and an environment from the reduced carbon emissions," Mukesh Bhatia said on the new polar flight route.