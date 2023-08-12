Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Buys Luxurious Mansion Worth $68 Million In Billionaire Bunker For His Fiancé

New Delhi: Amazon founder and one of the world's wealthiest individuals, Jeff Bezos, has made headlines once again with his extravagant real estate acquisitions. According to reports, Bezos recently acquired a luxurious mansion in the prestigious "Billionaire Bunker" enclave on Indian Creek Island, Florida. This multimillion-dollar purchase comes just a month after Bezos proposed to his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, with a stunning diamond ring worth a reported $2.5 million.

The mansion, purchased in an off-market deal, boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms, encompassing 9,259 square feet of living space. Set on a sprawling 2.8-acre estate, the property provides privacy and exclusivity in the form of a man-made barrier island with its own municipality, mayor, and police force. This opulent neighborhood is known for its celebrity residents, including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Carl Icahn, and Spanish singer Julio Iglesias.

Indian Creek Island itself is a luxurious oasis, housing around 40 waterfront properties facing the bay and an 18-hole golf course sprawling across 294 acres. The island's exclusivity is reflected in its population of just 81 residents, according to the latest census data.



Notably, Bezos' real estate aspirations don't seem to end with this purchase. Sources suggest that he may be eyeing a neighboring lot, currently listed for $85 million. This potential acquisition would add another dimension to Bezos' already impressive portfolio of properties.

This new Miami-area residence marks a homecoming of sorts for Bezos, who graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1982. It also joins his growing collection of opulent properties, which includes a nine-acre mansion in Beverly Hills acquired for $165 million in 2020, the largest home in Washington, D.C., and a $78 million estate in Hawaii. Additionally, Bezos owns a 5.3-acre property in Medina, Washington, and a sprawling 30,000-acre ranch in Texas. His real estate holdings extend even further to nearly $100 million worth of property in a Fifth Avenue apartment building in New York City.

As Bezos continues to expand his real estate empire, his acquisitions not only highlight his immense wealth but also his inclination toward properties that offer exclusivity, opulence, and the potential for impressive returns on investment. With his latest acquisition in the "Billionaire Bunker," Bezos adds another lavish address to his ever-growing list of properties around the country.