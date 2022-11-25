Soon, Twitter to give not only Blue but Gold & Grey ticks as well to verified users, reveals Elon Musk

New Delhi: Twitter new head Elon Musk has confirmed that the blue tick verification will tentatively launch on Friday next week. Twitter stopped its monthly subscription plan after facing backlash over rising impersonate and fake accounts. Musk informed the development on a Tweet reply. When one user told him that Twitter wasn’t letting him to edit 1 character despite being verified, he replied, “Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.”

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.



Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.



Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Elon Musk further explained that there will be variation of colours in verification ticks. Gold check will be for companies, Grey check for government, blue for individuals (Celebrity or not). Making it a blue proof strategy to stop impersonation and fake accounts, he said all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. He said it’s painful but necessary.

Individual may have the secondary tiny logo soon

Revealing the nitty-gritty of 2nd version of blue tick verification, Elon Musk has told that individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an organization. It will only appear as and when the individual has been verified as such by that organisation.

All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective.



Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org.



Longer explanation next week. November 25, 2022

He further said that he will explain this system in details next week.

“All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week,” Elon Musk replied on a tweet.