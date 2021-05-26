Amid 2nd wave of COVID, Indian households grapple with late e-grocery deliveries

New Delhi: Amid the second wave of COVID -19 crisis and the consecutive lockdowns/curfews in several cities, online deliveries are the ones that have kept Indian household afloat.

At a time when many state governments have already announced stricter lockdown norms, e-grocery delivery companies are ramping up their capacities to serve more consumers. However, similar to last year, this year too, e-commerce players are failing to deliver products on time.

e-commerce giants like Bigbasket, Flipkart, Amazon and Grofers are finding it difficult to cater to high demand and the same also reflects in their timely delivery, says a TOI report.

TOI, quoting Bigbasket founder has reported that due to more people falling sick and absenteeism, the e-commerce companies are failing to meet the delivery deadline. However, some industry experts have hinted that these industry players are reluctant to hire more people.

Online delivery platforms are witnessing a huge rush in orders, with order waiting time increasing by three-four days in the National capital and NCR as well as in several Indian cities.

Online traffic on the e-grocery platforms soar quickly, with slots filing up very fast. Though there is no shortage of daily essentials, people are usually seen to be falling into the trap of frantic buying of daily use staples like atta, dal and vegetables fearing shortage of daily essentials.

Several e-grocery companies have been reportedly facing a temporary shutdowns of store facilities as well with the second wave of COVID -19 pandemic and state-wise lockdowns.

Live TV

#mute