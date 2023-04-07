topStoriesenglish2592444
KARNATAKA DAIRY CASE

Why Is Amul Brand At The Center Of Debate In Karnataka Ahead Of Elections?



Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Dairy co-operative Amul's entry into Bengaluru market has stirred a debate in Karnataka.
  • Several politicians including former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah supported the Karnataka Milk Federation’s dairy.
  • Karnataka is all set to go for the state legislative assembly election on May 10.



New Delhi: The dairy co-operative Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation  Amul’s decision to enter into Bengaluru market has stirred an uproar in Karnataka among several factions ahead of State’s legistlative assembely election in May. The trend #NandiniSupport has gained traction on the social media with the locals wooing the regional dairy brand against the popular co-operative ‘Amul’, which has large footfall in the Northern India.

Several politicians including former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah supported the Karnataka Milk Federation’s dairy. The KMF sells milk and curd in the State under the brand name of ‘Nandini’.

Netizens Split On Stir

Some netizens including politicians are running the trends like #SaveNandini and #GoBack. One netizen tweeted that she hadn’t bought even a single product of Amul since 2016.

Some netizens argued that the dairy brand ‘Nandini’ not need to feel threatened. One netizen said, “Nandini from the 2nd largest milk cooperative in India KMF with ₹25,000 Cr turnover has nothing to feel threatened with Amul’s entry in its home territory. Nandini has distribution & delivery chain set over decades. Logistics & price advantage with Nandini”.

One user tweeted that it’s a free market anyone can compete so can’t stop Amul from selling in Karnataka.

Karnataka To Go For Election In May

Karnataka  is all set to go for the state legislative assembly election on May 10 and the result will be announced on May 13. Basavaraj Bommai from the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has currently held the position of the Chief Minister in the State. BJP will fight to retain the seat while the opposition Congress will look for an opportunity to come to power.

Hindi Imposition Controversy Earlier

A few weeks ago, another controversy erupted in the Sourthern State related to dairy when the food regulatory body Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had notified the dairy cooperative brands to label ‘Dahi’ and regional name in brackets on curd packets. Howeve, the food regulator revised its circular after a heavy political backlash by politicians from Sourthern states, who called it ‘Imposition of Hindi’.   

