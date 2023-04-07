Sudha Murty's Son Shares Pics Of His Parents Getting Padma At 15 Years Gap

New Delhi: Writer and social worker Sudha Murty has been conferred with Padma Bhushan on Wednesday by the President of India Droupdai Murumu for her social work over the past 25 years. She is the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murty, who also got Padma Award back then in 2008 at the hands of the then President of India Pratibha Patil.

Sudha Murty’s son Rohan Murty penned down a hearful tribute after witnessing the event at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan in Delhi. He shared a collage picture of his parents Narayana Murty and Sudha Murty receiving Padma Awards at 15 years gap.

Rohan wrote in his Linkedin Post: “I was very moved to witness the President of India award a diverse group of people spanning different backgrounds, life stories, and contributions to society. From a couple dedicated to tribal art/toys to a professor of literature (of the Ho language) to a theoretical physicist. And many more in between. The selection of people was incredible”.

Sudha Murty was awarded due to her social work over the past 25 years. She founded and ran Infosys foundation. It has been providing relief work for floods, earthquakes, working with tribal communities in remote jungles, among other activities.

“15 years ago my father received the Padma Vibhushan for his work in founding and building Infosys. I asked him then what is the lesson he would like me and others to learn from his life. He said, "with a lot of luck, perhaps, the circumstances of one's birth need not determine their fate", Rohan added.

He further said he and his sister (Akshata Murty) were very lucky to have been born into a set of circumstance to learn from these two people, among others.

UK PM Rishi Sunak Reacts On Sudha's Murty Padma Bhushan

Earlier UK first lady and Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty paid the tribute after the award ceremony. She shared the pic on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption “I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan award from the President of India”.

She further wrote: “My mother doesn’t live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me - hard work, humility, selflessness - mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday”.

Britain PM Rishi Sunak commented on the post and wrote ‘A proud day’.