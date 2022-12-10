Anand Mahindra expresses disbelief over Brazil's defeat in FIFA football world cup against Croatia, says 'telling him something about life'

New Delhi: The world got stunned when they watched or heard the defeat of Football world cup favourite Brazil by the hands of small European country Croatia. One of the biggest disappointments in the Football world cup history as five-time champion knocked out in quarter-final. The defeat will be remembered for years in the annals of football history when once Goliath was vanquished by David. Croatia defeated Brazil in penalty shootout by 4-2 at the Education City Stadium, securing its seat for the semi-final. This was the second time when Croatia defeated a team in a penalty shootout. Earlier, it had defeated Japan to reach the quarter-final.

ALSO READ | CEO gifts all 10,000 employees free Disney World trip, Coldplay concert

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has also shared his disbelief over Brazil’s defeat in the football worldcup’s quarterfinals. He said he stopped watching the match after Neymar’s incredible goal believing Brazil secured a seat in semis. He was in shock and disbelief when he switched on the TV set again and the world was entirely different.

ALSO READ | YouTuber meets indigenous tribe with no contact of outside world - Watch video

He even asked rhetorically whether the moment has been suggesting something about life.

“What on earth happened?? I stopped watching after celebrating what I thought was Brazil in the semis after Neymar’s incredible goal. I switch the set on again & the world is completely different. (Why is that telling me something about life?),” Anand Mahindra tweeted on his official Twitter handle.

What on earth happened?? I stopped watching after celebrating what I thought was Brazil in the semis after Neymar’s incredible goal. I switch the set on again & the world is completely different. (Why is that telling me something about life?) https://t.co/ts8ZOQVdHE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 9, 2022

His post so far has received over 5,460 likes and 348 retweets.

One user named Geetikanthaa Daas commented, “At the last moment nobody thought something like this is going to happen. Brazil has been the favourites without any doubt but the underdogs took it away. This was indeed unbelievable.”

Another user wrote that over confidence ruined it for Brazil. They slowed down the tempo well in advance and gave chances to Croatia which grabbed the opportunity with open arms. They were being underdogs in penalty but they proved the mettle. It’s never over till it’s actually over. He took a dig with Sharukh Khan’s favourite dialogue ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’.