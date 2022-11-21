BIG relief to International passengers! Aviation ministry changes THIS existing rule-- Deets inside

New Delhi: The government has announced that it will no longer be necessary for incoming international passengers to complete the self-declaration forms for Covid vaccination on the Air Suvidha portal. At midnight, the decision will take effect.

International travellers can complete a required Self Declaration form through the web service Air Suvidha to disclose their current health status. All foreign travellers entering the country on planes now have to fill out this form in advance of boarding.

To ensure the seamless entry of foreign visitors to India, the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health & Family Welfare implemented contactless self-declaration at the Air Suvidha Portal last year.

The Air Suvidha portal's exemption forms have been eliminated, and filling out the information has been made mandatory for all international travellers arriving in India in order to achieve the necessary protection against the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.

The Air Suvidha portal, which was established in August 2020 and strengthened to incorporate travel directives released on November 30, 2021.