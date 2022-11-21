No mercy for anyone using child's death for gain, Elon Musk makes BIG REVELATION

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the new boss of Twitter, has continuously been in the headlines these days after the takeover of Twitter. The much-touted CEO makes a big disclosure today, November 21, while replying to a tweet. Sam Harris, a verified Twitter user asked Elon Musk about reinstating Alex jones back on the platform. The user tweeted, Is it time to let Alex Jones back on Twitter, Elon Musk? If not, why not?

Is it time to let Alex Jones back on Twitter, @elonmusk? If not, why not? November 21, 2022

However, Musk has a reaction for the same now, after a few hours. He replied; My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics, or fame. (Also Read: It's easy for them to PEE on you...: Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal to Elon Musk)

My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat.



I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

As usual, his tweet again goes viral. The post garnered about 27K likes, 30K tweets, and approx 1K quote retweets at the time of writing this article. (Also Read: We are underestimating...: RPG's chief Harsh Goenka makes BIG statement on Elon Musk)

This disclosure comes at a time when Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world, is coming under fire for a number of problems involving the company and the microblogging website.

The business tycoon has fired senior executives, laid off employees, given them an "ultimatum" that resulted in their resignations referred to as an exodus, and demanded an $8 monthly charge to be paid for blue tick verification ever since he purchased the tech behemoth in the last week of October currently suspended, but likely to return on November 29.

Most recently, he allowed former US President Donald Trump to return to the stage after he had been barred due to the unrest at the US Capitol in January 2021. The 51-year-old businessman from South Africa purchased Twitter in a $44 billion deal. Forbes estimates that he owns about 82 percent of the business.