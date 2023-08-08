Billionaire Elon Musk Living In A Tiny Two-Bedroom House, Biographer Walter Isaacson Shares Shocking Picture

New Delhi: Famous biographer Walter Issacson shared the picture of Elon Musk’s two-bedroom house in Boco Chica, Texas, where he met him for the discussion regarding the biography. Issacson said he and Musk sat there when he was writing the biography of him. His new book ‘Elon Musk’, the biography of Tech billionaire, is releasing on September 12, 2023. It is available for pre-order globally on Amazon.

“In 2020, Musk decided to sell his five grand houses and to have as his primary residence this spartan two-bedroom house in Boca Chica, (Texas), where we would meet and he would sit at this wood table and make phone calls,” Walter Issacson wrote while sharing the picture of two-bedroom house.

Walter Issacson is a famous biographer who previously has written some famous biographies on successful people including Steve Jobs, Leonardo da Vinci, Einstein: His Life and Universe, and so on.



In his new biography on Musk, Walter Issacson talks about the life journey of the successful tech billionaire till now. He mentions that “when Elon Musk was a kid in South Africa, he was regularly beaten by bullies. One day a group pushed him down some concrete steps and kicked him until his face was a swollen ball of flesh. He was in the hospital for a week. But the physical scars were minor compared to the emotional ones inflicted by his father, an engineer, rogue, and charismatic fantasist.”

Elon Musk now is the owner several successful companies in different fields including Automobile Tesla, Space rocket SpaceX, Transport Boring, Brain chip development Neuralink, AI xAI, and micrblogging site X (formerly Twitter).