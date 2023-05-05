topStoriesenglish2603423
NewsBusinessCompanies
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES

Britannia Industries Q4 Net Profit Rises 47.5% To Rs 557.6 Cr

The total income of Britannia Industries in the March quarter increased 13.18 per cent to Rs 4,079.55 crore.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:16 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Britannia Industries Q4 Net Profit Rises 47.5% To Rs 557.6 Cr

New Delhi: Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 47.53 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 557.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 377.95 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 10.93 per cent to Rs 3,892.02 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 3,508.35 crore in the year-ago period. The total income of Britannia Industries in the March quarter increased 13.18 per cent to Rs 4,079.55 crore.

Its total expenses rose 7.68 per cent to Rs 3,322.48 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23 from Rs 3,085.45 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 4,623.90 apiece on BSE, 0.85 per cent higher than its previous close.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space