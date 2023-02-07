BSNL Customers Alert! KYC Suspended by TRAI, SIM Card to be Blocked Within 24 hrs --Know Truth Behind the Viral Post

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the social media regarding BSNL Customers' KYC. The viral message claims that customer's KYC has been suspended by the TRAI following which the sim card of the customer will be blocked within 24 hours

Meanwhile, Busting the fraudulent message, PIB has said that these claims are fake. BSNL never sends any such notices. PIB has further advised that people should never share their personal and bank details with anyone.

PIB has tweeted:

It is being claimed in a notice that the customer's KYC has been suspended by @TRAI and the sim card will be blocked within 24 hrs#PIBFactCheck



These claims are #Fake



@BSNLCorporate never sends any such notices



Never share your personal & bank details with anyone pic.twitter.com/R8WWgGOB06 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 7, 2023

PIB from time to time advises that people should not click any such suspicious links being sent over as a viral message.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.