Businesses can bring new users by depolying consistent marketing strategy, says Mayank Tripathi

In the times of the global pandemic, where on one side most of the businesses were undergoing huge losses, the businesses which were available on digital platforms boomed. Findise Solutions has helped a lot of businesses to onboard on digital platforms, planned dedicated strategies, and work along with them to execute those. Their client base is not only limited to India, they also have clients from the UK, USA, Australia, Dubai, and Singapore. Findise has partnered with more than 300 firms all over the globe to provide quality service to its clients.

When the pandemic started few business owners approached him to set up their business in the online space and help them with influencer marketing. Findise started with the objective to help small business owners to plan, analyze and launch their businesses, and many small businesses completely shifted to online space. The services provided by Findise are technology-driven and in sync with the fast-changing dynamics of business and marketing.

Founder Mayank Tripathi says “Every individual business needs customised strategies to grow, even businesses in the same niche have to execute the strategies in different ways to acquire new customers. By deploying a practical, feasible, and consistent marketing strategy, businesses can connect with millions of new users. Social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Youtube have become a hyper-competitive field, each and every brand runs its ads on these platforms but is not able to achieve its goals. The reason behind this is the decrease in the attention span of users and a lot of similar ads they see more frequently, they are not able to distinguish between two different ads. Because of this CAC (Customer acquisition cost) has significantly increased in the last year. When a new user runs ads on the social media platforms he finds that ROAS (Return on ad spend) has decreased significantly, most of the small businesses stop running ads at this point. But after running ads for some time the ROAS improves the reason behind this is social media platforms are able to figure the right audience for the product and show ads to the right customers and hence improving ROAS.”

On Influencer Marketing He says “ It is very important to place the product with the right influencers for Integration. The brands need to check for the audience of the Influencers and they should ask themselves what are the end goals of the campaign?. I have seen brands not having clear objectives about the results of the campaign. Influencers Marketing always plays a big role in campaigns noted that they are planned in a systematic way. Today Influencer Marketing is the best and fastest way to kick start your business journey and acquire new users for your business” He adds “ Findise aims to work with new start-up companies and help them grow their business to such heights that they can easily get funding to expand their business. Few of our such startup clients have already got funding from strategic investors.”