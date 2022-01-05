हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cognizant Recruitment: IT firm is hiring fresh BCA, BSc graduates; check last date, eligibility

Cognizant Recruitment: IT firm is hiring fresh BCA, BSc graduates; check last date, eligibility

New Delhi: With the rising demand for employees in the IT industry, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is inviting applications from fresh graduates who completed their BSc and BCA courses for the post of GenC Programmer Trainee. Candidates who passed out in 2020 and 2021 are eligible for applying to the job posts. 

The last day to apply for the job at the New Jersey-based technology company for the role of GenC Programmer Trainee is January 6, 2021. Candidates who are pursuing PG courses are not eligible for the post, Mint reported. 

GenC Programmer Trainee Salary at Cognizant Technology Solutions 

Cognizant Technology Solutions is reportedly offering a starting package of Rs 2.5 lakh to candidates who will be hired for the role of GenC Programmer Trainee at the company. 

GenC Programmer Trainee Job Eligibilty 

Candidates who completed their BCA, B. Sc. courses in fields such as IT/ Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Mathematics/ Physics/ Chemistry/ Statistics in 2020 or 2021 are eligible for applying for the job of GenC Programmer Trainee. Moreover, candidates who have consistently scored a minimum of 60% in X, XII, Diploma, and UG are only eligible for the job. 

Candidates shouldn't have any standing arrears in their current education. Moreover, applicants having a gap of more than two years in their education are not allowed to apply for the job. Current employees of Cognizant cannot apply for the mentioned job. Also Read: Vivo V23 series with colour changing back panel launched in India: Price, features, specs

All the hired employees are required to relocate to any location in India. They will also be asked to work in any shift/domain. The job profile includes interpreting functional requirements and low-level design; developing simple level coding components. Also Read: Urbanac Building Technologies begins Biz Life project’s acquisition under UP RERA

