DLF sales bookings rise 45% to Rs 6,599 cr in Apr-Dec; to meet Rs 8,000 cr target for FY23

New Delhi: Realty major DLF Ltd has achieved a 45 percent growth in sales bookings to Rs 6,599 crore in April-December this fiscal on better demand and is on track to achieve its annual sales guidance of Rs 8,000 crore, a senior company official said. DLF's -- the country's largest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation -- sales bookings stood at Rs 4,544 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have achieved robust growth in our sales bookings in the first nine months of this fiscal year. The sales are driven by demand for good quality products," DLF Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri told PTI. He said the company has launched apartments and independent floors at different price points, which helped in achieving better sales.

DLF has launched residential projects in Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, and Chennai. Asked about sales bookings for the entire fiscal, Ohri said the company has given a guidance of Rs 8,000 crore for 2022-23 fiscal and is expected to achieve it comfortably.

"We are on track to meet our sales booking targets. We may even do better than that. But we are sticking to our guidance," he added. "Demand is very strong. People have the desire and money to purchase real estate. Customers want the safety of their money. So, they are now investing in projects of trusted real estate developers like us," Ohri said.

DLF achieved one of the highest quarterly net sales bookings of Rs 2,507 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 24 percent. In its investors' presentation, DLF said it will give emphasis on offering customer-oriented products.