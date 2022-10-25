Is your Dove, Tresemme shampoo causing cancer? Unilever recalls dry shampoos over carcinogen risk

Shampoos from Uniliver are quite popular in many countries including India but there is bad news for those using them. The aerosol dry shampoos from Uniliver including Dove and Tresemme have been recalled by Uniliver Plc in the United States after it was discovered that they were contaminated with a chemical called benzene that causes cancer. The recall order came after the US Food and Drug Administration’s observation and covers products like Nexxus, Suave and Tigi which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos. Unilever Plc has announced a voluntary recall of 19 popular dry shampoo aerosol products being sold in the US. Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen and can result in cancers including leukaemia and blood cancers.

Unilever said that it recalled the products out of caution. Uniliver added that the company has not yet received any reports of adverse impacts related to these products so far. According to reports, the recalled products were produced before October 2021. The company has also notified retailers to pull the affected products from shelves.

Several reports claimed that the company conducted an internal investigation and found out that the propellant used in the aerosol cans was the source of the high levels of benzene. The company, however, clarified citing an independent health hazard evaluation that the daily exposure to the benzene in its recalled dry shampoo products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

The recalled products include Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Dullness, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut, Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible, Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral, Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean, Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal, Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active, TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Volumizing, TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean and TRESemmé Pro Pure Dry Shampoo among others.

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, benzene is a chemical substance that occurs naturally in the environment including in crude oil or gasoline. It's often used to manufacture plastics, lubricants, dyes and detergents. High exposure to Benzene leads to a decrease in red blood cells or anaemia and can also cause blood-related cancers, such as leukaemia.