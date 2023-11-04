New Delhi: Elon Musk’s AI ventured xAI is all set to bring out its own personal conversational assistant like ChatGPT in the market for selected users in coming days. Terming it ‘Grok System’, the frontier AI will give you answers and responses and is designed to have a little humor in its response.

Musk said that as soon as it’s out of early beta, xAI’s Grok system will be available to all X premium+ subscribers.

Musk said that Grok has real-time access to info via the X platform, which is a massive advantage over other models. He further said it would be based and loved sarcasm.

Elon Musk with others launched a venture called xAI on July 12 2023 to understand the true nature of the Universe. The team is comprised of people who had worked at Deepmind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Reasearch, and University of Toranto.

Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, in 2015 but stepped down from the company's board in 2018.

The perceptible threat of AI to disruption of current world order and phenomenal growth in frontier tools has forced countries to come together and deliberate over the issue in an comprehensive and extensive ways for rules and regulations. The first AI safety summit held at Bletchley park, near London, United Kingdom. The Bletchley declaration signed by UK, USA, India and 28 others countries including European Union during the summit, agreeing to the urgent need to understand and collectively manage potential risks through a new joint global effort to ensure AI is developed and deployed in a safe, responsible way for the benefit of the global community.