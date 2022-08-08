Elon Musk's dad slept with hundreds of women BUT only…

New Delhi: Errol Musk, the father of Elon Musk who is the richest man in the world, has addressed the controversy surrounding his love life by denying that he is a serial womaniser or a Lothario.

Humans are "only on earth to reproduce," according to the 76-year-old who has fathered two children with his 36-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. Read More: Anand Mahindra depicts parents-child relationship, shares adorable video of orangutan playing and feeding tiger cubs

"I wish I was a Lothario. I think every man would love to be one but I'm not," he told The Mirror. "In my head I've slept with hundreds of women. Occasionally I find a woman that is attracted to me." Read More: Fake Twitter Followers Issue: Elon Musk's BIG CHALLENGE to Parag Agrawal on fake accounts

According to Errol Musk, both he and his son Elon Musk are drawn to smart women. Additionally, he acknowledged admiration for Shivon Zilis of Neuralink, with whom the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX recently had twins.

"Shivon is a girl with an IQ of about 170 or something. I'd say Elon is on the right track there," senior Musk told The Mirror.

He continued by saying that his earlier interview remarks had been misunderstood. This week, the South African engineer made news when he seemed to imply on Australian radio that he wasn't proud of his rich son.

Errol Musk, according to The Mirror, said he genuinely answered "no" to the question of whether he had anticipated Elon Musk's success. "I did not claim to be unproud. The hosts were quite friendly, however they bombarded me with inquiries."

"She first asked whether I was proud of Elon before asking if I anticipated his success. I answered the subsequent question without thinking about the "Are you proud of Elon" statement "added senior Musk.

When questioned by The Mirror if he was proud of his son, Musk responded, "You don't just go around bragging about yourself. One of the seven deadly sins, indeed. Instead, I would say that I am grateful for Elon's accomplishments and that he is doing well."