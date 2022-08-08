NewsBusinessCompanies
ANAND MAHINDRA

Anand Mahindra depicts parents-child relationship, shares adorable video of orangutan playing and feeding tiger cubs

He summarised a parent-child relationship using the video.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • An orangutan may be seen playing with three tiger kittens in the now-viral footage.
  • It can also be seen cuddling and feeding the newborns.
  • He summarised a parent-child relationship using the video.

Trending Photos

Anand Mahindra depicts parents-child relationship, shares adorable video of orangutan playing and feeding tiger cubs

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra's Twitter feed is full of intriguing tweets, videos and funny clips. The Mahindra Group chairman tweeted a cute video of an orangutan feeding tiger pups. We never stop loving our children, no matter how bad they are, don't we? He summarised a parent-child relationship using the video. Mahindra tweeted the video on August 7.

An orangutan may be seen playing with three tiger kittens in the now-viral footage. It can also be seen cuddling and feeding the newborns. The video is simply wonderful. Read More: Fake Twitter Followers Issue: Elon Musk's BIG CHALLENGE to Parag Agrawal on fake accounts

“Sometimes you feel like your kids belong to a different species but you’re crazy about them nevertheless!” the tweet read. Read More: Modi govt's big bonanza for married couple! Get Rs 72,000 yearly pension by investing just Rs 200 per month, here is how to enroll in just 5 minutes

 

 

The video has become popular among internet users. "It's Sunday, and I'm thankful to see something positive on Twitter for a change," one user remarked.

Another comment read, "Motherly instincts... do not differentiate species."

 

Live Tv

Anand MahindraAnand Mahindra tweetRelationship

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan