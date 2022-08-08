New Delhi: Anand Mahindra's Twitter feed is full of intriguing tweets, videos and funny clips. The Mahindra Group chairman tweeted a cute video of an orangutan feeding tiger pups. We never stop loving our children, no matter how bad they are, don't we? He summarised a parent-child relationship using the video. Mahindra tweeted the video on August 7.

An orangutan may be seen playing with three tiger kittens in the now-viral footage. It can also be seen cuddling and feeding the newborns. The video is simply wonderful. Read More: Fake Twitter Followers Issue: Elon Musk's BIG CHALLENGE to Parag Agrawal on fake accounts

"Sometimes you feel like your kids belong to a different species but you're crazy about them nevertheless!" the tweet read.

Sometimes you feel like your kids belong to a different species but you’re crazy about them nevertheless! pic.twitter.com/rD9IGohPQq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2022

The video has become popular among internet users. "It's Sunday, and I'm thankful to see something positive on Twitter for a change," one user remarked.

Another comment read, "Motherly instincts... do not differentiate species."

It’s Sunday, and I’m super grateful for seeing something nice on Twitter for a change — John Hay (@johnhay8888) August 7, 2022

Motherly instincts... does not differentiate species. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) August 8, 2022