close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hinduja Group

Evaluating Jet Airways opportunity, says Hinduja Group

Lenders to the full service carrier, which temporarily shuttered operations on April 17 as it ran out of cash, is looking for possible suitors.

Evaluating Jet Airways opportunity, says Hinduja Group

Mumbai: Diversified Hinduja Group is evaluating opportunity to invest in Jet Airways, which has been grounded for more than a month now.

Lenders to the full service carrier, which temporarily shuttered operations on April 17 as it ran out of cash, is looking for possible suitors.

While the SBI-led lenders' consortium is still working on ways to revive the once-storied Jet Airways, the civil aviation ministry has already awarded the carrier's slots at various airports to other airlines on a temporary basis.

"Hinduja Group is evaluating the Jet Airways opportunity," the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group has interests in automotive, information technology, infrastructure project, power, real estate, healthcare and other areas. It employs more than 1,50,000 people, as per its website.

Tags:
Hinduja GroupJet AirwaysJet Airways crisisJet Airways debt
Next
Story

Reliance topples IOC to become the biggest Indian company

Must Watch

PT2M39S

5W1H: Karnataka Congress MLA R Roshan Baig calls party leader ‘joker’