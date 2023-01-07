topStoriesenglish
Ex-Microsoft employee trolled for attending a meeting while getting haircut; Netizens compare his action with 3 Idiots' Viru Sahastrabudhhe

Ex-Microsoft employee shared his selfie of attending a meeting while getting haircut with the caption of 'Peak Productivity unlocked today'. Netizens troll him.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Former Microsoft employee gets trolled for sharing his selfie of attending a meeting while getting haircut.
  • He captioned the selfie 'Peak Productivity Unlocked today'.
  • Netizens troll him for promoting hustle culture.

Ex-Microsoft employee trolled for attending a meeting while getting haircut; Netizens compare his action with 3 Idiots' Viru Sahastrabudhhe

New Delhi: Former Microsoft employee and CEO of Invact Tanay Pratap has been trolled brutally on social media for promoting hustle culture when he shared his selfie of attending a meeing while getting haircut. Called it ‘peak productivity unlocked today’, Tanay appeared to attend a meeting while getting haircut. He thanked the staff to stop music so he could attend the meeting. In the post, he said that startups were not for everyone and the only time you got when you're not working was sleeping.

Netizens troll him with sarcasm

One user named Pulkit Saraf commented, “Wo bhi band kar do.. sleep is for the weak, right?”

Tanay replied to that person and said yes, I wanted to give it up. But there’s no way to it physically. I felt sleep was the most wasteful activity we engaged in.

Another user took a dig and said sleep was the goal, everything else was just waste.

A Twitter user named Baibhav Mishra shared the picture of Viru Sahastrabudhhe, a popular fiction character from 3 Idiots movie who was famous for getting shave while sleeping.

Another user named Anil wrote, “better yet, expose yourself to copious amounts of gamma rays. That way all your hair will fall out and you won't need to waste time on a haircut. Who know, the radiation could even stimulate brain cell growth.”

A Twitter user named Garv Malik said, “ Suggestion: can do Urban clap home services. You control music at home+travel time saved.”

One user wrote, “Bhai tweet bhi kyu kiya 5 minute bach jaate,”

