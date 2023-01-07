Ex-Microsoft employee trolled for attending a meeting while getting haircut; Netizens compare his action with 3 Idiots' Viru Sahastrabudhhe

New Delhi: Former Microsoft employee and CEO of Invact Tanay Pratap has been trolled brutally on social media for promoting hustle culture when he shared his selfie of attending a meeing while getting haircut. Called it ‘peak productivity unlocked today’, Tanay appeared to attend a meeting while getting haircut. He thanked the staff to stop music so he could attend the meeting. In the post, he said that startups were not for everyone and the only time you got when you're not working was sleeping.

Peak productivity unlocked today. Took meeting while getting a haircut.



The staff were the sweetest to stop music while I took the meeting.



Startups are not for everyone. The only time you get when you’re not working is while you’re sleeping. pic.twitter.com/RnPXQq8gXP — Tanay Pratap (@tanaypratap) January 4, 2023

Netizens troll him with sarcasm

One user named Pulkit Saraf commented, “Wo bhi band kar do.. sleep is for the weak, right?”

Tanay replied to that person and said yes, I wanted to give it up. But there’s no way to it physically. I felt sleep was the most wasteful activity we engaged in.

Ha yaar… I want to give it up. But there’s no way to do it physically. I feel sleep is the most wasteful activity we engage in.

— Tanay Pratap (@tanaypratap) January 4, 2023

Another user took a dig and said sleep was the goal, everything else was just waste.

A Twitter user named Baibhav Mishra shared the picture of Viru Sahastrabudhhe, a popular fiction character from 3 Idiots movie who was famous for getting shave while sleeping.

Another user named Anil wrote, “better yet, expose yourself to copious amounts of gamma rays. That way all your hair will fall out and you won't need to waste time on a haircut. Who know, the radiation could even stimulate brain cell growth.”

better yet, expose yourself to copious amounts of gamma rays. That way all your hair will fall out and you won't need to waste time on a haircut.



Who know, the radiation could even stimulate brain cell growth — Anil (@AnilGanti) January 6, 2023

A Twitter user named Garv Malik said, “ Suggestion: can do Urban clap home services. You control music at home+travel time saved.”

Suggestion: can do Urban clap home services. You control music at home+travel time saved. — Garv Malik (@malikgarv) January 6, 2023

One user wrote, “Bhai tweet bhi kyu kiya 5 minute bach jaate,”